Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur offers prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple; check pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur visited the Siddhivinayak temple on Thursday

The famous Ganapati temple, located in Prabhadevi Mumbai, is frequented by many popular personalities

"Modi govt has completed 9 years and we have come here to take blessings from God," he said to media

Anurag Thakur on Wednesday had urged the protesting wrestlers to not take any step that could undermine sports

Today he promised appropriate action once the probe is completed and also said that the WFI will hold elections and a new body will be elected soon

In videos, the sports minister is seen praying to the deity

The diety in Siddhivinayak temple, Ganapati, is the first to be worshipped before beginning any new project or venture

According to some beliefs, he is the destroyer of obstacles (Vighnaharta)