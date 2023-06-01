Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur offers prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple; check pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur visited the Siddhivinayak temple on Thursday
The famous Ganapati temple, located in Prabhadevi Mumbai, is frequented by many popular personalities
"Modi govt has completed 9 years and we have come here to take blessings from God," he said to media
Anurag Thakur on Wednesday had urged the protesting wrestlers to not take any step that could undermine sports
Today he promised appropriate action once the probe is completed and also said that the WFI will hold elections and a new body will be elected soon
In videos, the sports minister is seen praying to the deity
The diety in Siddhivinayak temple, Ganapati, is the first to be worshipped before beginning any new project or venture
According to some beliefs, he is the destroyer of obstacles (Vighnaharta)