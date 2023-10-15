Thousands Of Dead Fish Float In Mumbai's Banganga Tank After Sarva Pitru Amavasya Rituals (Check Pics)

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
One day after the observance of Pitru Paksha, a sacred period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to ancestral homage, a startling sight has emerged at the historic Banganga Tank in Walkeshwar, Mumbai.
Thousands of dead fish have been spotted floating in the revered waters of the tank, raising concerns.
Pitru Paksha, often referred to as the "fortnight of the paternal ancestors," spans 16 lunar days and holds great significance for Hindus, who express their reverence for their forebears, known as Pitrs, through food offerings. This year's Pitru Paksha commenced on September 29 and concluded on October 14.
The Banganga Tank, an essential site for religious activities and rituals, experiences a surge of devotion each year on Kartik Purnima, attracting around 10,000 worshippers. During Pitru Paksha, devotees converge at the tank to perform "pind daan," a sacred rite that honors and pays respects to their ancestors.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has unveiled ambitious plans for the renovation of the Banganga Tank, the iconic heritage site located in Mumbai's picturesque Malabar Hill area.
These plans aim to not only preserve the tank's cultural and historical heritage but also enhance its appeal for tourists and devotees alike, while offering improved facilities for religious ceremonies.
Among the key components of the renovation project is the removal of approximately 100 encroachments around the tank. The project also envisions the creation of seating areas and dedicated facilities for ritualistic offerings, catering to the spiritual needs of the public.
Furthermore, the restoration of the area's historic appearance is on the agenda, coupled with the installation of modern CCTV surveillance systems to ensure the security of the premises.
As the BMC embarks on its ambitious renovation plans for the Banganga Tank, it seeks to strike a delicate balance between preserving the site's cultural and historical significance and providing modern amenities for both tourists and those engaged in religious practices.
