PHOTOS: Young Minds Create 'Best Out Of Waste' At Mumbai University's Youth Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023

Mumbai University's Churchgate campus was abuzz with creativity and environmental consciousness as students from various colleges participated in the inter-college youth festival competition.

This year's theme, 'Best out of Waste,' challenged young minds to devise innovative solutions to pressing urban issues, focusing primarily on waste management and the adverse effects of the industrial revolution on nature.

The event shed light on the alarming rate at which nature is being damaged due to industrialization, highlighting issues such as deforestation, air and water pollution, and the depletion of natural resources.

The participants passionately showcased the detrimental impact of industries on the environment, illustrating how trees have been ruthlessly cut down for the sake of industrial development.

Their exhibits, meticulously designed, emphasized the urgency of addressing these concerns and promoting sustainable practices within the community.

Many exhibits featured eco-friendly products made from recycled materials, demonstrating the potential for creating useful items out of waste.

The event served as a reminder of the collective responsibility society bears in ensuring a sustainable future. By focusing on issues like waste management and industrial pollution, the participants not only showcased their creativity but also raised essential questions about the city's development trajectory.

As the event concluded, Mumbai University's inter-college youth festival demonstrated that the city's future leaders are not only aware of the challenges faced by urban areas but are actively engaged in finding solutions.

