SEE PICS: Mahaparinirvan Diwas Attracts BR Ambedkar's Followers In Lakhs At Dadar's Chaitya Bhoomi In Mumbai

By: Vishakha Sonawane | December 06, 2023
Lakhs of followers of BR Ambedkar converged at Mumbai's Dadar to pay their respects at Chaitya Bhoomi on his 67th death anniversary on Wednesday December 6, 2023.
Chaitya Bhoomi, where Ambedkar was cremated, attracts millions of his followers every year on his death anniversary, widely known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas or Mahaparinirvan Din.
This year, Ambedkar's followers from across India gathered at Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar in millions to pay their solemn tributes.
Chaitya Bhoomi, where Ambedkar's relics are housed, is a place of reverence and pilgrimage for Navayana Buddhists or Neo Buddhists. It has been graded an A-class tourism and pilgrimage status by the Maharashtra government.
Authorities made special arrangements in Mumbai in the view of the Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Additional trains and buses were declared; and the Mumbai Traffic Police announced traffic diversions.
Ambedkar, respectfully known as Babasaheb, passed away in his sleep on December 6, 1956, in Delhi, less than two months after he converted to Buddhism.
Maharashtra government announced a public holiday for its offices in Mumbai and sub-districts on December 6.
MLA Varsha Gaikwad had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requesting him to declare December 6 as a public holiday. She said Ambedkar's followers were unable to pay their respects at Chaitya Bhoomi on his death anniversary since it is a working day.
Chaitya Bhoomi is also visited by Maharashtra chief minister, governor and other politicians every year on Ambedkar's death anniversary to pay their tributes.
To mark the Mahaparinirvan Din, Neo Buddhists offer prayers, known as Buddha Vandana.
