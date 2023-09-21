SEE Inside Newly Inaugurated Luxury Train Deccan Odyssey; Tickets Start From ₹6 Lakh

By: Kamal Mishra | September 21, 2023
The Deccan Odyssey, renowned for its opulent train travel, has been inaugurated at the historic CST Station in Mumbai.
However, the official services will commence on Thursday, September 23, 2023.
The services of this prestigious train were stopped in March 2020 due to nationwide lockdown.
"This first seven-day journey after covid will traverse through royal destinations, including Vadodara, Udaipur, Jodhpur ,Jaipur, Agra, Sawai Madhopur and culminate in New Delhi" said an official.
Operated by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), the Deccan Odyssey promises a lavish experience with package prices starting at Rs 6.5 lakhs per person, slightly higher as compared to the pre-COVID era.
Featuring 21 coaches, 11 dedicated to guests, and others serving diverse purposes such as dining, conferences, spas, and lounges, this iconic train exudes the grandeur of Maharashtra's royal history.
MTDC has appointed a new tour operator to ensure seamless operations.
For its first post-COVID trip, 25 seats have been booked, out of a total capacity of approximately 80 person.
The Deccan Odyssey's resurgence reaffirms India's enduring allure for luxury travel experiences, blending elegance and opulence while showcasing the rich cultural heritage and scenic wonders of Maharashtra and beyond.
