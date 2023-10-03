SEE: Governor Ramesh Bais Inaugurates 4th Edition 'World Trade Expo 2023' At WTC In Cuffe Parade

By: FPJ News Service | October 03, 2023
“The World Trade expo should not be a mere two-day event but one that looks to create mutual future and brighter prospects”, said Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra. He was talking at the fourth edition of 'World Trade Expo 2023' on trade, technology, and tourism which he inaugurated at the World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade.
The two- day (Oct 3 and 4) expo has nearly 30 countries and five state governments participating with exhibitions, knowledge sessions, country representations, business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) meetings and other events lined up.
"Expos like this give various embassies and state governments in our country a platform for business and investment opportunities. By focusing on prominent sectors like trade, tourism, technology and investment, this expo will build a bridge and friendly relations between different countries. It helps in building co-operation and progress," said Bais.
He added, "World Trade expos (like these) should not just be a two-day event. It should be about a mutual, interconnected future. I urge all of you to make the best out of the expo, have newer partnerships, search new horizons and promote co-operations and work towards progress of all."
Bais said that for economic progress and prosperity, peace is important. "India has been a victim of terrorism for many decades. But India has never, in any form supported terrorism. Time has come that the world joins for peace and finishes terrorism," he said.
Besides the governor, at the expo inauguration were Harjinder Kang, deputy high commissioner, British deputy high commission, Dr. Vijay Kalantri, chairman, World Trade Center and All India Association of Industries, and Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Member of Parliament. A number of consuls and ambassadors of various countries were also present.
Kang said trade should not be just looked at as business and was more important as it gave opportunities to countries to contribute towards the prosperity of the world. "We are also working towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and deep negotiations are on between both sides," said Kang.
"This is the fourth trade expo and the first after Covid. At the WTO we do this every year. The purpose is to promote Indian export and bilateral trade between countries.”
“It helps Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), startups and entrepreneurs who want to expand business. It also helps those looking to set up business outside India and invest in India. We have had trade in turmeric, handicrafts and steel products in a big way," said Dr. Kalantri. The expo has a total of 113 stalls with pavilions of various countries and is open from 10 am to 6 pm.
