Pictures: Navi Mumbai Declared 3rd Cleanest City In Country, Mumbai Not Even In Top 20

By: Tejas Joshi | January 11, 2024
Swachh Survekshan Awards were presented by President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday.
Indore continued its domination in this ranking, once again topping the chart. MP CM Mohan yadav accepted the award.
Surat was declared joint winner along with Indore, grabbing the cleanest city ward for the first time.
Navi Mumbai maintained its third rank in cleanest city ranking. City municipal chief Rajesh Narvekar accepted the award.
ANI
Mumbai city did not even make it to the top 20 list. It further slipped on the ranking to 37th spot from 31st.
Thane, meanwhile, ranked 24th in the cleanest city ranking.
Visakhapatnam ranked 4th in the list, while Bhopal and Vijayawada came 5th & 6th respectively in the cleanest city ranking.
Pune became the 2nd city from Maharashtra to feature in the top 10 cleanest city list. New Delhi, Tirupati and Greater Hyderabad came 7th, 8th & 9th respectively.