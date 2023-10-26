Photos: PM Modi Performs Jal Pujan At Shirdi Saibaba Temple, Inaugurates Nilwande Dam's Left Bank Canal Network

By: PTI | October 26, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday performed puja at the revered Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple in Shirdi and offered prayers there.

PTI Photo

Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

PTI Photo

He later performed the 'Jal Pujan' of Nilwande Dam, which is located in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, and inaugurated the dam's left bank canal network.

PTI Photo

The 85-km canal network will benefit 182 villages by facilitating pipe distribution networks of water.

PTI Photo

The idea of Nilwande Dam was first conceived in 1970.

PTI Photo

It is being developed at a cost of about Rs 5,177 crore, according to an official statement.

PTI Photo

The PM will also travel to Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games.

PTI Photo

Noting that the National Games are being held in Goa for the first time, the statement said Modi will also address the athletes taking part in the sporting event.

PTI Photo

