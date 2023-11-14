Photos: Commuters At Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Flock To Board Train For Chhath Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2023
Travellers flocked to Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Monday, eagerly anticipating the train journey bound for Raxaul, Bihar, in preparation for the upcoming Chhath Puja festivities.
A video shared by the news agency PTI captured the bustling crowd on the station platform before the train's arrival.
Similar scenes unfolded at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi, where a significant number of travellers gathered, ready to embark on their journey to their hometowns for the Chhath celebrations.
However, an unfortunate incident marred the preparations when chaos ensued during the boarding of a Bihar-bound special train at Surat railway station in Gujarat on Saturday.
Tragically, a 40-year-old man lost his life, while two others were hospitalized. Passengers rushed to board the Tapti Ganga Express train, leading to a chaotic situation in which some individuals fainted.
The Indian Railways has implemented various measures to manage the surge in passengers ahead of the Chhath Puja.
The East Coast Railway announced the operation of a special train between Puri in Odisha and Bihar's capital, Patna, to accommodate the festive rush.
To alleviate travel challenges during the festive season, the Railways has introduced 1,700 special trains, providing 26 lakh additional berths.
The Chhath Puja rituals are scheduled to commence on November 17 and will continue until November 20.
