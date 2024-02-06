PHOTOS: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Kamathipura Building, No Casualties Reported

By: Aleesha Sam | February 06, 2024
Massive fire erupted on street number 3 of Kamathipura, Grant Road on Tuesday.
Salman Ansari
According to reports, the fire broke put in the second floor of a building in Kamthipura, near Grant Road station.
Salman Ansari
Following the fire break out, five fire brigades were sent to the spot and evacuated and doused the blaze.
Salman Ansari
According to Mumbai Fire Department, no casualties have been reported yet.
Salman Ansari
The fire erupted at Building No. 36/38 in the third lane of Kamathipura near Grant Road in South Mumbai.
Salman Ansari
Fortunately, all the residents of the building were safely evacuated before the massive fire break out.
Salman Ansari
Previously, a large fire broke out at the renowned timber market, in Kamathipura during the night between Jan 25 and 26.
Salman Ansari