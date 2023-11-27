Photos: Annakut Darshan Illuminates Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Temple On Last Day of Diwali

By: Vijay Gohil | November 27, 2023
The Mahalaxmi temple on Bhulabhai Desai Road celebrated its annual Annakut ritual.
Vijay Gohil
Annakut means a mountain of food and is a ritual at temples and religious celebrations.
Vijay Gohil
The Mahalaxmi temple observes this ritual on ‘Tripurari Poornima’ or Kartik Poornima, the first full moon day after the Diwali festival.
Vijay Gohil
The food was prepared in the temple premises and offered to the deity between 12.30pm and 5pm.
Vijay Gohil
After the evening prayers or aarti, the food was distributed to devotees as prasad.
Vijay Gohil
A chappan bhog or 56 dishes were offered as naivedya to the goddess and then was distributed to devotees.
Vijay Gohil
Different temples observe the Annakut ritual on different days.
Vijay Gohil
The Mumbadevi temple which has its Annakut on another day.
Vijay Gohil
Thanks For Reading!