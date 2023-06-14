'No Honking Day' Observed In Mumbai, Action Against Violators

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
The Mumbai Traffic Police has declared Wednesday, June 14 as No Honking Day. The aim is to spread awareness about noise pollution in the bustling city.
In a notice released by the Mumbai Traffic Police, they said, "Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution in the environment and also adversely affects human health."
On Twitter the traffic police further jotted, "Motorists are advised to ensure that the horns of their vehicles are as per the guidelines laid down in Rule No. 119 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989."
The notice also says that action will be taken against those who are honking unnecessarily under Section 194 (F) of the MV Act, CMVR 119(2)/177 of the MV Act, and the Environment Protection Act 1986.
However, ambulances, fire brigades, and other vehicles on emergency duties, are exempted from following the No Honking rule.
Noise pollution can have severe health impacts on living beings.
Numerous researches conducted on the same has linked diseases like Alzheimer's, heart diseases, hearing loss, blood pressure, etc., to noise polltion.
Traffic and its unnecessary honking adds to a huge amount of noise pollution that a common man is exposed to daily.
To manage this issue various courts have laid down regulations on the decibels of sound that can be used in different places. For example, schools, hospitals, courts, etc., are to be treated as silence zones.
Honk wisely. Happy No Honking Day!