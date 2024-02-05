New Bridge to Slash Andheri to Malad Commute to 6 Minutes: Construction Set to Begin Soon

By: Aleesha Sam | February 05, 2024
The BMC has taken big step in infrastructure as it launches tender process for key bridge project.
This initiative aims to establish a vital link connecting Infiniti Mall in Malad West with Lagoon Road in Andheri West.
This is a strategic endeavour by the BMC to mitigate the traffic congestion in the Sururbs.
This 400 meters long and 35 meters wide bridge is poised to boost the connectivity between Malad and Andheri.
According to a report in India Express, this two lanes on each side bridge has estimated budget of ₹ 224 Crore
By this week, BMC is likley to give a green signal to the contract and thereby commencing the construction of the bridge.
Once the project will be completed the travel is expected to cut drastically from 45 mins to mere 6-8 mins.
To address the project's impact on mangrove patches, the BMC has secured essential environmental clearances from MCZMA
