Navratri 2023: Devotee Brings Hindu Epic Friendships To Life On Golu Bommai Padi (See Pics)

By: Ashutosh M Shukla | October 17, 2023
Subhadra with her nine-tier Golu at her Deonar home
Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla
Golu of Krishna bonding with cow herders
Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla
Golu of Apar and Thirugnanasambandar bonded over praise for Lord Shiva seen jointly open and close Vedarayan Temple
Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla
Golu of Krishna and Sudama friendship
Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla
Golu of Lord Ram with Guhan
Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla
Golu of Draupadi giving timely help to Krishna by bandaging his finger
Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla
Kala Ananthakrishnan with her Golu at her Thane home.
Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla
Pic of Golus from Rama Ananthakrishnan, Thane. This is 33rd year of Golu which she started after her daughter was born. Bhakthi is the theme of her Golu as Faith can move mountains.
Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla
Golu at Marubai Temple, Matunga
Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla
Golus of Ram giving Moksha to Jatayu who was friends with his father, King Dashratha and bonding of Sugreeva and Lord Ram
Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla
Golus of Mother Seeta finding friendship in Trijadai at Ashok Van where she was held captive by Ravana in Lanka
Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla
Frame giving details of friendship lessons from Ramayana and Mahabharata
Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla
Thanks For Reading!