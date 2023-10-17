Navratri 2023: Devotee Brings Hindu Epic Friendships To Life On Golu Bommai Padi (See Pics)

By: Ashutosh M Shukla | October 17, 2023

Subhadra with her nine-tier Golu at her Deonar home

Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla

Golu of Krishna bonding with cow herders

Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla

Golu of Apar and Thirugnanasambandar bonded over praise for Lord Shiva seen jointly open and close Vedarayan Temple

Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla

Golu of Krishna and Sudama friendship

Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla

Golu of Lord Ram with Guhan

Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla

Golu of Draupadi giving timely help to Krishna by bandaging his finger

Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla

Kala Ananthakrishnan with her Golu at her Thane home.

Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla

Pic of Golus from Rama Ananthakrishnan, Thane. This is 33rd year of Golu which she started after her daughter was born. Bhakthi is the theme of her Golu as Faith can move mountains.

Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla

Golu at Marubai Temple, Matunga

Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla

Golus of Ram giving Moksha to Jatayu who was friends with his father, King Dashratha and bonding of Sugreeva and Lord Ram

Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla

Golus of Mother Seeta finding friendship in Trijadai at Ashok Van where she was held captive by Ravana in Lanka

Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla

Frame giving details of friendship lessons from Ramayana and Mahabharata

Pic: Family, Text: Ashutosh M. Shukla

