Mumbai's Ambitious Coastal Road Is Finally Taking Shape; See Latest Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
On Thursday, Additional Commissioner of BMC, Ashwini Bhide took to Twitter and shared pictures of the massive 8-arm Haji Ali interchange and said it is 'now getting visible'
The Coastal Road is anticipated to cut travel time by 70% and fuel usage by 34% after completion
The Coastal Road Project's cost, which began in 2018, was initially projected to be ₹ 12,700 crore, however, delays have caused it to increase.
The alignment will merge with Bandra Worli Sea Link on the Worli side and begins at BD Somani Chowk on Marine Drive, close to the Princess Street Flyover.
Mesmerising! This is how the 8-arm interchange at Haji Ali once the 1st phase of the project is completed this year
The project also boasts Mumbai's 1st underwater twin tunnel from Marine Drive to Amarsons Garden Interchange, set to be completed during Phase 1
The 19.22 km segment between the Bandra Worli Sea Link and Kandivali is the project's 2nd phase and consists of the 9.5 km Versova-Bandra Sea Link, which is to be built by the MSRDC.