Mumbaikars make use of newly inaugurated metro lines, check pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | Ateeq Shaikh | January 20, 2023
The newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 were opened to public today
Twitter/Gavin Mathos
Line 2A will run from Dahisar to DN Nagar in Andheri West
Twitter/Gavin Mathos
Line 7 will run from Dahisar East to Gundavali, Andheri East
Twitter/Gavin Mathos
The two lines were opened to public on Friday at 4 PM
Ateeq Shaikh
Passengers gathered at Gundavali station to take their maiden ride
Ateeq Shaikh
Ticket charges have been fixed at ₹ 10 for every 3 km
Twitter/Gavin Mathos
Services will be available at a gap of eight minutes during peak time and 10 minutes at other times
Twitter/Gavin Mathos