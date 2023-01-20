Mumbaikars make use of newly inaugurated metro lines, check pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | Ateeq Shaikh | January 20, 2023

The newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 were opened to public today

Twitter/Gavin Mathos

Line 2A will run from Dahisar to DN Nagar in Andheri West

Twitter/Gavin Mathos

Line 7 will run from Dahisar East to Gundavali, Andheri East

Twitter/Gavin Mathos

The two lines were opened to public on Friday at 4 PM

Ateeq Shaikh

Passengers gathered at Gundavali station to take their maiden ride

Ateeq Shaikh

Ticket charges have been fixed at ₹ 10 for every 3 km

Twitter/Gavin Mathos

Services will be available at a gap of eight minutes during peak time and 10 minutes at other times

Twitter/Gavin Mathos