Mumbai Rains: Churchgate-Marine Lines Waterlogging; Commuters Face Inconvenience

Commuters faced inconvenience as waterlogging wreaked havoc on the transportation network.
Vijay Gohil
Often known to be immune to flooding, Churchgate and Marines too faced waterlooging.
Vijay Gohil
While officials said that the situation was manageable, but traffic and waterlogging proved otherwise.
Vijay Gohil
Waterlogging at Churchgate and Marine Lines proved that the BMC's claims about desilting drains were off the mark.
Vijay Gohil
Waterlogging disrupted regular bus services, leading to long queues in the area.
Vijay Gohil
Commuters raised concerns about the coastal road work outfall culverts in the Churchgate-Marine Lines section.
Vijay Gohil