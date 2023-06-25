Mumbai Rains: Bambai Ki Baarish Leaves City Waterlogged & In Chaos, Check Pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
Mumbai woke up to a rainy morning as several areas in the city saw light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, June 25. Here are pics and news about how the city is taking it.
PTI
The city has been receiving heavy rainfall since yesterday with waterlogging and traffic snarls reported at several low-lying areas Saturday evening.
PTI
Traffic and other commuting in the Maximum city was badly affected due to the downpour on Saturday.
Vijay Gohil
Water-logging in areas like Malad. Dahisar and Andheri slowed down the traffic further.
Vijay Gohil
Visuals shared on social media showed people pushing cars, helping each other cross, etc., through the flooded streets.
Vijay Gohil
Mumbai's temperature on Sunday morning is 24.5°C, while the humidity is 95%. IMD said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C & 24°C.
ANI
In Suburban Govandi, two sanitation workers unclogging drains died after falling into a manhole.
Vijay Gohil
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement last evening that 11 trees were uprooted and seven incidents of short circuit reported.
Mumbai is expected to receive more showers during the day.
The weather office had issued an orange alert for rain in the city till 8 am on Sunday. Now, a yellow alert is in the place.