Mumbai Police Participate In Urs Sharif Celebration At Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah At Mahim

By: Vijay Gohil | December 27, 2023

The 10-day annual fair at the dargah of Makhdum Ali Mahimi at Mahim starts Today, December 27

fpj

Fair starts with a procession of personnel from the Mahim police station walking to the shrine

FPJ

Police personnel walk to the shrine bearing gifts of a chadar

FPJ

Traffic police personnel too participate in the protocols ahead of the fair

FPJ

The shrine of Makhdum Ali Mahimi revered as the tomb of a religious scholar

FPJ

Police personnel walk carrying a shawl to cover the tomb, and scented offerings

FPJ

Mumbai Police Offier Salami at Hazrat Makhdum Fakih Ali Mahimi dargha on Day 1 of the fair

@gallinews

The 10-day annual fair at the dargah of Makhdum Ali Mahimi at Mahim starts

@SocialNewsDail2

The 10-day gazetted religious event is known for the age-old practice of 'sandal' offering by the Mumbai police

FPJ