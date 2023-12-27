Mumbai Police Participate In Urs Sharif Celebration At Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah At Mahim

By: Vijay Gohil | December 27, 2023
The 10-day annual fair at the dargah of Makhdum Ali Mahimi at Mahim starts Today, December 27
fpj
Fair starts with a procession of personnel from the Mahim police station walking to the shrine
FPJ
Police personnel walk to the shrine bearing gifts of a chadar
FPJ
Traffic police personnel too participate in the protocols ahead of the fair
FPJ
The shrine of Makhdum Ali Mahimi revered as the tomb of a religious scholar
FPJ
Police personnel walk carrying a shawl to cover the tomb, and scented offerings
FPJ
Mumbai Police Offier Salami at Hazrat Makhdum Fakih Ali Mahimi dargha on Day 1 of the fair
@gallinews
@SocialNewsDail2
The 10-day gazetted religious event is known for the age-old practice of 'sandal' offering by the Mumbai police
FPJ