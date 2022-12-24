In Pics: Over 10 trees axed for metro line on Sion-Panvel highway

By: Swapnil Sakhare | December 24, 2022
Over 10 trees have been axed at Maitri Park
The trees were located on Sion-Panvel highway
Infrastructure construction for Mumbai metro is going on in the area
The Metro route will pass from the areas between Dahisar to Mankhurd
The metro route will go via Bandra and Chembur
The felling of the trees took place on Saturday
Earlier, trees were cut down at Aarey for metro carshed
Protests had erupted against felling of trees in Aarey