In Pics: Over 10 trees axed for metro line on Sion-Panvel highway

By: Swapnil Sakhare | December 24, 2022

Over 10 trees have been axed at Maitri Park

The trees were located on Sion-Panvel highway

Infrastructure construction for Mumbai metro is going on in the area

The Metro route will pass from the areas between Dahisar to Mankhurd

The metro route will go via Bandra and Chembur

The felling of the trees took place on Saturday

Earlier, trees were cut down at Aarey for metro carshed

Protests had erupted against felling of trees in Aarey