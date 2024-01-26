Mumbai: India's 75th Republic Day Celebrations Paint City In Tri-Colour (PHOTOS)

By: Grace Paul Vallooran | January 26, 2024
Mumbai celebrated India's 75th Republic Day 2024 with great vigour. Here are some photos from the same.
Vijay Gohil
In Pic: Visitors take photographs with the national flag at Marine Drive.
Salman Ansari
Mumbadevi temple was decked up in tri colour on Friday.
Salman Ansari
Police Officers took part in the Republic Day Parade at Shivaji Park, Dadar.
Vijay Gohil
The Republic Day special Parade in Dadar.
Vijay Gohil
The annual Vintage Car Rally passes through Marine Drive on the auspicious occasion.
Vijay Gohil
The rally was attended by many vehicle enthusiasts from across the city.
Vijay Gohil
It saw a mesmerising collection of vintage cars and bikes.
Vijay Gohil
Madarasa students participate in 75th Republic Day celebration at the Islam Gymkhana.
Salman Ansari
