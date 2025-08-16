Mumbai Guide: Take Your Kids On Educational Sunday Family Outing; Check Out Ideas

By: Manasi Kamble | August 16, 2025
Nehru Planetarium: Located in Worli, it features shows on astronomy and space science, along with exhibits like a Moon Panorama and Weighing Booths. They also offer free telescope viewing sessions on Sundays.
Glowry Stone Resort: This resort near Mumbai offers a blend of adventure activities, nature trails, and a water park, making it suitable for both educational and recreational outings.
Elephanta Caves: Accessible by boat from the Gateway of India, these ancient cave temples offer a glimpse into historical and religious art and architecture.
Sanjay Gandhi National Park: Explore nature trails, spot wildlife, and visit the Kanheri Caves within the park, which offer historical and archaeological significance.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya: Formerly the Prince of Wales Museum, this museum houses a vast collection of artifacts, art, and historical items, providing a rich learning experience.
Taraporewala Aquarium: A great place to learn about marine life and ecosystems.
The Framji Dadabhoy Alpaiwalla Museum in Mumbai, also called the Parsi Zoroastrian Museum, showcases Parsi history and culture through artifacts, including those of Dadabhai Naoroji. Recently restored, it highlights Zoroastrian heritage and the history of Mumbai.
