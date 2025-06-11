Mumbai Guide: Love Reading Books? Explore THESE Book Stores & Famous Libraries In City

By: Manasi Kamble | June 11, 2025
Leaping Windows, Andheri: This lively cafe features colorful comic strips on its walls and a collection of comic books and graphic novels, allowing you to savor a steaming cup of coffee while delving into your favorite comic.
Kitab Khana is a standalone bookstore established in 2010 within Somaiya Bhavan, a 150-year-old structure located in Fort, Mumbai, India.
Sterling Book House, stands over eighty years, provides licensed Indian reprints of international academic titles, offering nonfiction resources like study guides and textbooks covering diverse topics from agriculture to aviation.
This expansive 8,000 square-foot library/bookshop offers a vast selection of books and a touchscreen kiosk for easy searches. It hosts events and talks regularly and features a collection of vinyl records, CDs, and DVDs for diverse entertainment.
The Comic Book Store in Bandra West is India’s first licensed comic store, featuring 90s nostalgia with global titles like Batman, Avengers, X-Men, and Manga, plus premium merchandise.
Vasundhara Book Shop, Powai's oldest bookstore by Sudha Arora and Jitendra Bhatia, offers extensive collections in Hindi, English, and Marathi, including regional literature, magazines, events, talks, and a book club.
Granth is a cozy space that functions as an art gallery and venue for music events. It caters to all ages with a curated selection of books, providing a relaxing atmosphere for browsing and unwinding.
