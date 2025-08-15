Mumbai Guide: City's Underrated Gem – Street Food That You Should Try

By: Manasi Kamble | August 15, 2025
kachori: Even if the origins of this dish aren't rooted from the city of Mumbai, different kinds of Kachoris are one of Mumbai's must have street food delicacies.
Chaat: The city known for its seafront and beaches, enjoys the chaats like no one else! Different kinds of chaats like Pani puri, shev puri, bhel are famous and found on every nook of the city
Sabudana Vada: While known to many, it's often overshadowed by Vada Pav. These deep-fried patties made from sago (sabudana), mashed potatoes, peanuts, and green chilies are a popular fasting snack but enjoyed year-round for their unique texture and taste.
Frankie: A easy to carry quick meal wrapped in a tortilla roll fits well the city's hustle-bustle life style. Found in various varieties are Mumbai's favorite finds.
South Indian Dishes: Every food tastes better as authentic it is but no food tastes bad with a little Mumbaikar mix. South Indian eateries are many Mumbaikars go-to breakfast options.
Gola: A sweet and cold delight ideally demanded during summers, but thanks to Mumbai's heat, Gola must be the most craved for street delicacies.
Chole Bhature: Another North delicacies that travelled to Mumbai and became street favorite food just like chole kulche, Aloo tikki and chole tikki.
Pav-verse: Often teased by Mumbaikars for pairing with various dishes, it has become an iconic symbol of Mumbai. Popular quick meals like vada pav, samosa pav, and pav bhaji dominate the city's vibrant street food scene.
Chinese Stalls: Easy, cheap, tasty defines Chinese stalls in the city aiming at filling tummies without draining pockets are Desi Chinese stalls in the city.
Bombay Sandwich: Everybody loves a good fulfilling sandwich, the Bombay twist comes with the famous red and green spicy chutneys and salad filling inside.
