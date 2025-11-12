Mumbai Guide: Check Out THESE Events To Celebrate Childrens Day This Weekend

By: Karishma Pranav Bhavsar | November 12, 2025
Children's Day, also popularly called "Bal Diwas," is an annual event observed in India on November 14. It is celebrated to honour Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, the country's first prime minister.
Known affectionately as Chacha Nehru, he had a great affection for children and felt that they were the cornerstone and strength of a powerful country.
As this year Childrens Day falls on Friday, you can have an extended weekend celebration with your kids.
To relieve 90s vibe with your children, then taking them to Rambo Circus in Borivali could be a perfect option. The 1 hour and 40 minutes event will be held till November 30. Venue Details: Gen. Arunkumar Vaidya Ground, Borivali West
In today's time, when kids are glued to online source of entertainment, an offline art event could be a perfect event to step out and let them put ideas on paper. Venue: Kids Art Workshop - Sai Drishti Khar West
Paradox Muesum could be a perfect event to enjoy with your kids. This 1 hour event can also help parents be kids again. Click fun pics at this illusionary world Venue: Azad Maidan, Fort
Pottery With Kids Event will be Held at Borivali on Nov 15 and 16. Get your hands dirty and let your child learn the art of creating from scratch. Venue: Tea Post, Borivali
