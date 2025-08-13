Mumbai Guide: 7 Spots To Enjoy City's Landscape From Seafront

By: Manasi Kamble | August 13, 2025
Carter Road Promenade (Bandra): This is a fantastic alternative to Worli Sea Face, especially for those in the Western suburbs. It's a long, well-maintained promenade along the sea with plenty of cafes and restaurants lining the other side of the road.
Bandra Bandstand: Another popular sea-facing promenade in Bandra, Bandstand offers a scenic walk with views of the Arabian Sea and the historic Bandra Fort.
Marine Drive, known as The Queen's Necklace, is a classic Mumbai destination. Its promenade, enchanting night lights, and refreshing sea breeze create a unique atmosphere for leisurely walks.
Juhu Beach: While known for its bustling atmosphere and street food, Juhu Beach also offers vast open spaces by the sea, perfect for a relaxed evening. Several popular restaurants and cafes with sea views are located around Juhu, some of which have been recently renovated or gained popularity, offering a more upscale "hangout" experience directly overlooking the beach.
Versova Beach: An extension of Juhu Beach, Versova has seen efforts towards cleanliness and community engagement in recent years, making it a more pleasant place to visit.
Dadar Beach is a lively urban beach in Mumbai, known for its vibrant atmosphere and views of the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
Worli Seaface is a popular promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, offering stunning panoramic views and a refreshing escape for residents and visitors alike.
