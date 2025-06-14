Mumbai Guide: 10 Dishes That Find Its Origins From The City Of Dreams; CHECK OUT

Vada Pav, known as the "Mumbai burger," is a beloved street food featuring a deep-fried spicy potato fritter (vada) in a soft bread roll (pav), often accompanied by garlic chutney and fried green chilies. Created by Ashok Vaidya in 1966 for mill workers, it has become a staple for Mumbaikars of all backgrounds, readily available throughout the city and emblematic of Mumbai's vibrant food culture.