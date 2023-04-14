Mumbai: Finally, Chheda Nagar flyover thrown open

By: Ateeq Shaikh | April 14, 2023
Built by MMRDA, the 1.23km flyover connects Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road with Eastern Express Highway towards Thane.
This new flyover will provide signal-free travel for commuters from Navi Mumbai heading towards Thane.
The flyover has been built by incurring an expenditure of ₹94 crore.
A total of three flyovers and one subway are being constructed under this improvement plan, which took off in 2017. More than 60,000 vehicles cross the Junction, thereby creating a choke point.
The opening of this flyover will also smoothen traffic that comes from Amar Mahal and goes towards Mankhurd as well as Thane.