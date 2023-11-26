Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attack Anniversary: Police Pay Tribute To Tukaram Omble, Constable Who Captured Kasab Alive

By: Prathamesh Kharade | November 26, 2023
Police officers pay tribute to the Statue of Shahid Tukaram Omble at his memorial at Girgoan Chowpartty in Mumbai.
Tukaram Omble bravely sacrificed his life to capture Ajmal Kasab at Girgaon Chowpatty during the 26/11 Attacks.
Unarmed and fearless, Omble used his body as a shield to protect others from terrorist gunfire.
Omble's quick thinking and decisive actions led to the successful arrest of the lone surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab.
He exemplified unwavering dedication to duty, confronting heavily armed terrorists without any weaponry.
Posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, Omble received recognition for his exceptional courage.
Tukaram Omble's bravery highlights the selfless nature of those who put their lives on the line for public safety during the 26/11 attacks.