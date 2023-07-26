Mumbai 2005 Floods: 2 Decades On, People Look Back At The Deluge That Brought City To Grinding Halt

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2023
In the annals of history, year 2005 left a lasting mark on Mumbai, India's financial capital, as it endured its most devastating monsoon season. On July 26, 2005, Mumbai was deluged with an unprecedented downpour of over 900mm of rain within a few hours.
To put this into context, the city typically receives an annual rainfall of around 2000 mm, but on that day, nearly 45 percent of the yearly average fell upon Mumbai in a short span of time. Here are a few pics from the 2005 Mumbai floods that resurfaced on Twitter recently.
Known for its non-stop hustle and bustle, Mumbai came to an abrupt standstill as roads and streets were submerged in water.
Tragically, over 1000 people lost their lives, and close to 14,000 others were left homeless.
The turmoil began around 2 PM when a severe storm struck the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, causing the lifeline of the city - the Mumbai local - to grind to a halt.
The city's drainage systems were overwhelmed by the torrential rain, rendering it powerless in the face of the deluge.
Thousands of people, including workers and school-goers, were stranded and unable to reach their homes for more than 24 hours.
This disaster exposed the city's inadequate disaster management and preparedness.
In response, a comprehensive report was compiled in 2006, serving as a guide for the municipal corporation in the years that followed.
Additionally, the shortcomings revealed during the 2005 floods played a pivotal role in shaping the national guidelines for urban flood development in 2009.
Thanks For Reading!