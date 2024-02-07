Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel To Cut Travel Time By 30 Mins From Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai

By: Ruddhi Phadke | February 07, 2024
Major relief to travellers taking Sion-Panvel highway as Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel will reduce traffic woes on the route
FPJ
Kharghar Turbhe Link Road to reduce travel duration from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai by 30 minutes
FPJ
CIDCO has been appointed as the nodal agency by the state to implement the project
Pixabay
KTLR will start from Turbhe and head to Kharghar via Juinagar allowing travellers from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai to reach Kharghar directly
X
The route will bypass other areas that the motorists now have to take via Sion-Panvel Highway, Thane-Belapur Road and Palm Beach Road.
X
The project also includes 1.8 km twin tunnel and 3.4 km elevated viaduct
FPJ
CIDCO is likely to complete the much awaited project by 2028
X
Estimated Cost of Kharghar Turbhe Link Road project is close to Rs 2100 crore
@navimumbaiprojects7366
The KTLR project is aimed at improving east-west connectivity within Navi Mumbai and other regions of the MMR area
@navimumbaiprojects7366