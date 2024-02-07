Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel To Cut Travel Time By 30 Mins From Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai

By: Ruddhi Phadke | February 07, 2024

Major relief to travellers taking Sion-Panvel highway as Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel will reduce traffic woes on the route

FPJ

Kharghar Turbhe Link Road to reduce travel duration from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai by 30 minutes

FPJ

CIDCO has been appointed as the nodal agency by the state to implement the project

Pixabay

KTLR will start from Turbhe and head to Kharghar via Juinagar allowing travellers from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai to reach Kharghar directly

X

The route will bypass other areas that the motorists now have to take via Sion-Panvel Highway, Thane-Belapur Road and Palm Beach Road.

X

The project also includes 1.8 km twin tunnel and 3.4 km elevated viaduct

FPJ

CIDCO is likely to complete the much awaited project by 2028

X

Estimated Cost of Kharghar Turbhe Link Road project is close to Rs 2100 crore

@navimumbaiprojects7366

The KTLR project is aimed at improving east-west connectivity within Navi Mumbai and other regions of the MMR area

@navimumbaiprojects7366