In Pictures: Maharashtra Fishermen Excited For New Season As Fishing Ban Ends

By: Pankaj S Raut | July 31, 2023

Mechanised boats and traditional boats fitted with inboard or outboard engines of 10 HP and above were banned from carrying out fishing activities.

Pankaj S Raut

The ban, however, has been lifted on vessels

Pankaj S Raut

Now, fishermen excitedly wait for the new season to begin.

Pankaj S Raut

Fishing vessels have been equipped for a daily catch.

A fishing villa which will be bustling with fishermen once the season starts.

Pankaj S Raut

New fishing season to begin from August 1.

Pankaj S Raut

