In Pics: The annual Vintage Car Fiesta in Mumbai brings nostalgia to life

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 12, 2023

40th annual Vintage Car Fiesta organised by VCCCI was held at World Trade Centre, Mumbai.

The event was flagged off by Tourism Minister of Maharashtra, Mangal Lodha.

Royal timeless beauties including oldest, 1903 Humber also participated.

Over 150 owners of classic and antique vehicles participated in the ‘40th Annual Vintage Car Fiesta’

Rally proceeded till Bandra Kurla Complex and returned back.

Rolls Royce’s, Bentleys, Alvis, Buicks, Austin, Hellman, were some of the rare cars.

Vehicles from New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai participated.

Vintage & Classic Car Club of India is one of the oldest and foremost vintage & classic car clubs of India.

