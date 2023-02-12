In Pics: The annual Vintage Car Fiesta in Mumbai brings nostalgia to life

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 12, 2023
40th annual Vintage Car Fiesta organised by VCCCI was held at World Trade Centre, Mumbai.
FPJ
The event was flagged off by Tourism Minister of Maharashtra, Mangal Lodha.
FPJ
Royal timeless beauties including oldest, 1903 Humber also participated.
FPJ
Over 150 owners of classic and antique vehicles participated in the ‘40th Annual Vintage Car Fiesta’
FPJ
Rally proceeded till Bandra Kurla Complex and returned back.
FPJ
Rolls Royce’s, Bentleys, Alvis, Buicks, Austin, Hellman, were some of the rare cars.
FPJ
Vehicles from New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai participated.
FPJ
Vintage & Classic Car Club of India is one of the oldest and foremost vintage & classic car clubs of India.
FPJ