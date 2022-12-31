In pics: Mumbaikars gear up to welcome New Year 2023, celebrations begin at Gateway, Marine Drive

By: Salman Ansari | December 31, 2022
Mumbaikars gathered at iconic places on New Year eve to celebrate
A group of women was seen celebrating at the Gateway of India.
People watching last sunset of the year 2022 at Marine Drive in Mumbai
Policemen patrolling at Marine Drive ahead of the new year celebration
Visitors taking their photographs while arriving at Marine Drive to celebrate new year
A group of students from North India poses for photographs while arriving at Gateway of India to celebrate new year
Mumbai police women constables, patrolling at Gateway of India, pose for a selfie
People gather at Marine Drive to celebrate New year.
