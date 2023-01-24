In Pics: Fake ED officers raid Mumbai Bizmen's office, steal valuables worth ₹2 crore; arrested

By: Salman Ansari | January 24, 2023
Four unidentified persons impersonated Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers and raided a businessman's office in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar
CCTV footage
The accused stole Rs 25 lakhs cash and 3 kg gold worth Rs 1.70 crores from the office.
Two people have been detained by Mumbai's LT Marg police in the case.
The incident is quite similar to the plot in the movie Special 26 in which a team of scammers pose as CBI officers.
The Mumbai police today conducted a press conference giving details about the daylight robbery.
The police also showed the recovered valuables from the thugs.
A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the remaining two accused, the police said.
Netizens reacting to the incident are calling this a real life Special 26.