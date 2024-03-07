In Pics: Amit Shah Unveils Singer Asha Bhosle's 'Best of Asha' Photobiography

By: Grace Paul Vallooran | March 07, 2024
On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah met the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, unveiling her photobiography titled 'Best of Asha.'
This compilation of photographs, captured by renowned photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha, was conceptualised, and initiated by Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar.
The book, published by Valuable Group, was released at the Sahyadri Guest House during Shah's visit to Mumbai.
In captured visuals from the meeting, Shah and Asha Bhosle engage in conversation and pose with the 'Best of Asha' book.
The unveiling ceremony was attended by Ashish Shelar and his wife Pratima Shelar, along with Janai Bhosale, Anand Bhosale, Ameya Hete, Ankit Hete of Valuable Group, Prasad Mahadkar of Jeevan Gani, and the book's designer Nutan Ajgaonkar.
Asha Bhosle is renowned as one of the most successful Hindi cinema singers.
In her career, spanning over eight decades, she recorded songs in various Indian languages.
She has received numerous awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.
