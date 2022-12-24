IN PICS: Actors Tunisha Sharma & Sheezan M Khan's love story

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 24, 2022
Tunisha posted this picture on Sheezan's birthday on September 9 'Happy Birthday Love' the caption read
This picture is from the promo shoot of the serial the two actors were working in. Tunisha shared this picture in October asking her followers to let her know how they liked the new promo
Tunisha shared this post in August 23 writing. She wrote, "OMHG! What a response. @Sheezan9 I am so proud of you.."
This post was shared by Tunisha on Instagram on Sept 2 on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi--The caption reads- 'Ganpati Bappa Morya! Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from the sets of Alibaba Daastan-e-Kabul'
'Don't look back' reads the caption of this Instagram post from Sheezan's account
'And the journey begins' wrote Tunisha on June 26. This picture is from their shoot of the TV serial Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul in Ladakh
Sheezan M Khan posted this picture from the sets of Alibaba Daastan-e-Kabul on Instagram
Tunisha posted this picture on International Men's Day last month describing how Sheezan lifts her up jus like in this picture--"The most beautiful man in my life! You don't know what you are and that's the most beautiful part," the Insta post reads
Thanks For Reading!