Former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away; take a look at his political career

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023

Mahadeshwar suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 63.

Twitter

Mahadeshwar was elected as corporator in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 2002

Twitter

Mahadeshwar was elected as chairman of Education Committee in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 2003

Twitter

Mahadeshwar was re-elected as corporator in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 2007

Twitter

Mahadeshwar was re-elected as corporator in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 2012

Twitter

Mahadeshwar was elected as Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 2017

Twitter

Mahadeshwar's death has left a void in the Shiv Sena party, and his contributions to the party and the city of Mumbai will always be remembered.

Twitter