Dazzled by sound and light show at Gateway of India, G20 delegates groove to traditional tunes; check pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
G20 delegates on Tuesday witnessed a digital sound and light show at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.
The show was screened on the walls of the iconic monument.
They also enjoyed a cultural dance at the Gateway of India.
Some of the G20 delegates were seen dancing to the tunes of drums.
They joined artistes who were performing at Gateway of India and even played the drums.
The G20 delegates were in Mumbai to attend the third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting.
India under its G20 Presidency has been hosting meetings across the country.
The three-day meeting in Mumbai witnessed the participation of 141 delegates from G20 countries and 10 invitee countries.