As Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai Over The Weekend; This Is How The City Looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
As the monsoon arrived in Mumbai, several areas of the city saw waterlogging with many place witnessing water levels higher than 1 feet
People witness some surprising moments too were as even the flyovers in the city saw waterlogging (Visuals from BKC Connector)
Mumbai Rains are a time of joy for many as its residents often choose to enjoy the beautiful weather without any umbrellas
Salman Ansari FPJ
Several Mumbaikars in high-rises took to Twitter to share breathtaking visuals of the city from above as the heavy downpour continued
The all-time favourite of Mumbaikars, Marine Drive, was largely empty over the weekend as the rains hit and people choose to enjoy the downpour from their windows and balconies
The very definition of a city that never sleeps, Mumbaikars go about their daily work whether it is extreme heat or the heavy rains
Salman Ansari FPJ
A high-traffic zone, Andheri Subway remained closed as its drainage system could not cope up with the amount of rains it received
"Umbrellas, raincoats, and a dash of BMC's monsoon magic—Mumbai's recipe for survival! As the clouds gather, let's remember to stay prepared, stay alert, and stay optimistic," tweeted the BMC.
Salman Ansari FPJ