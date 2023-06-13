4 Dead, 1 Missing Out of 5 Youths At Juhu Beach; Search Operations Underway

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Fire Brigade and Police officials continue their search for the last boy after 3 in five, who went missing on Monday, were found dead.
A group of five boys had gone swimming in the sea amid high alert due to cyclone Biparjoy.
Four of them had gone missing. Bodies of three were found. The search for the last boy is underway.
The boys are between the age group of 12-16.
Warning against venturing into the sea because of the rough conditions due to cyclone 'Biparjoy' on the Gujarat coast, had already been issued.
The missing boys have been identified as Jay Roshan Tajbariya (15), Manish Yogesh Oganiya (12), Shubham Yogesh Oganiya (15) and Dharmesh Valji Faujiya (16).
The fire brigade has appealed to people to inform if anybody finds the missing boys.
IMD has warned of severe potential damage from ‘very severe cyclonic storm’. On Tuesday, Amit Shah chaired a preparedness review meeting on the natural disaster.
