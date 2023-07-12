12 Years of 2011 Mumbai Bombings: Recalling The Three Blasts That Shook The City On July 13

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023
On the regular bustling Mumbai evening of July 13 in 2011, a series of blasts shook the city. Terrifying scenes of confusion, fear and mayhem transfixed the country's financial capital when the well coordinated 3 back to back explosions took place. Here is a look into what happened next.
These blasts that happened at Zaveri Bazar, Opera House and Dadar between 6:54 and 7:05 PM reminded the city of the 2008 terror attacks at the Taj Hotel and other places.
The first bomb exploded in Zaveri Bazaar, a popular market for diamond traders. It was planted there on a parked motorcycle. Before Mumbai could even realize it, the second bomb, which was planted in a tiffin box exploded in the Opera House.
In less than 10 minutes, the third bomb, which was on an electric pole of a bus stand in a school in Dadar, exploded.
26 people lost their lives and over 130 were severely injured.
Our agencies started rigorously investigating the attacks and explored possibilities of foreign hands in the terrorist act. Union Home Minister P Chidambaram in August 2011, suggested that home-grown terror module could be behind the explosions.
Later, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a person who according to the ATS had stolen the two-wheeler used for the attacks on Zaveri Bazaar. CCTV footage of the incident showed him doing the same.
Mumbai Police arrested two more suspects from Bihar’s Darbhanga district. They claimed that Yasin Bhatkal, the co-founder of the Indian Mujaheddin, was behind the terror attacks.
A chargesheet in the case was filed in May 2012. Another accused who was said to be behind the funding for the attacks was arrested at the Dabolim Airport in Goa in 2014.
