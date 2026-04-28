'Your Abs Have Got Wings': Fans React As Alaya F Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Off-Routine Moments

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 28, 2026
Alaya F recently dropped a series of pictures from her daily routine, which captured different versions of her life from fitness to off times.
The actor and fitness freak shared a mirror selfie in her sleek gym-fit, flaunting her zero figure and sculpted silhouette.
She also gave a sneak peak into her healthy diet, showing how healthy food is also an important part of fitness.
In another picture, she was seen having a chill time with her friends and capturing memorable moments with the camera.
Alaya was seen posing along with her friend in a chic strapless top and black earrings.
What caught fan's attention was another mirror selfie in which Alaya was seen wearing a halter-style flairy & revealing crop top.
Alaya also shared a video of her sitting by the sunset and enjoying the calm peace, a nod to the off-moments amid busy schedules.