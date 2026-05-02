'You Never Gave Up On Us': Prithvi Shaw Celebrates Fiance Akriti Agarwal's Birthday With Cutesy & Romantic Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 02, 2026
Prithvi Shaw is celebrating birthday of his girlfriend and now fiance Akriti Agarwal today on May 2.
The couple got engaged recently on March 8 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.
As Akriti Agarwal is celebrating her birthday today, Prithvi Shaw took to Instagram to share the cutesy and romantic moments of them together.
Shaw thanked Akriti for always supporting him and captioned the post, "Through every high and every low, you stood by me, understood me, and never gave up on us."
He also shared an adorable picture of them cozying up in the bed together.
"Thank you for choosing me, for loving me the way you do, and for being my partner in this crazy world," Shaw wrote.
Lastly, he shared a funny and unseen video of Akriti napping in the car, a fun moment that caught attention on the Internet.