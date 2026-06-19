'You Look Like A Painting': Khushi Kapoor Stuns In Handcrafted Ethnic Emerald Blouse & Red Bandhej Drape Paired With Gajra

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 19, 2026
Khushi Kapoor looked every bit regal in a custom Nidhi Tambi Kejriwal ethnic ensemble that beautifully blended heritage craftsmanship with contemporary styling.
Her outfit featured intricate Handloom Kadwa Meenakari work, adding richness and exquisite artisanal detailing to the ensemble.
The hand-tied Rai Bandhej fabric brought a vibrant, traditional touch, celebrating India's age-old textile techniques.
The striking combination of a jade green blouse and a red Bandhej drape created a festive and royal colour palette.
Her blouse was adorned with heritage Marodi embroidery and crystal tassels, lending sparkle and couture appeal to the look.
She carried a chic bag from Meera Mahadevia, adding a refined and luxurious finishing touch.
Khushi accessorised with statement jewellery from P.C. Totuka & Sons, including emerald-toned earrings, a choker and rings that perfectly complemented the outfit.