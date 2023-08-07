Yoga At Your Desk: 7 Asanas To Enhance Posture And Relieve Desk Strain

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 07, 2023
Desk Chaturanga: Stand facing your desk, place your hands shoulder-width apart on the edge of the desk, and step your feet back to create a slight angle. Lower your chest towards the desk, keeping your elbows close to your sides. Hold for a few breaths to strengthen your arms and core
Wrist and Finger Stretches: To relieve tension in your wrists and fingers, extend one arm in front of you with your palm facing down. Use the other hand to gently press your fingers and stretch your wrist. Repeat on the other side
Shoulder Rolls: Sit tall and roll your shoulders up towards your ears, back, and then down in a circular motion. Repeat this movement for a few rounds to release tension in your shoulders
Seated Meditation: Close your eyes and bring your attention to your breath. Sit quietly for a few minutes, focusing on each inhale and exhale. If your mind starts to wander, gently bring it back to your breath
Neck Stretch: Sit tall and drop your right ear towards your right shoulder, feeling a stretch along the left side of your neck. Hold for a few breaths, then switch to the other side. You can also gently rotate your head from side to side, making half circles with your chin towards your chest
Seated Eagle Arms: Bring your arms out in front of you at shoulder height. Cross your right arm over the left, then bend your elbows and bring your palms together. If possible, hook your right elbow inside your left elbow. Lift your elbows slightly to feel a stretch between your shoulder blades. Hold for a few breaths, then switch sides
Seated Ankle-to-Knee Stretch: Sit tall and cross your right ankle over your left knee, flexing your right foot. Gently press down on your right knee to open your hip. This pose helps to release tension in the hips and lower back. Hold for a few breaths and switch sides
