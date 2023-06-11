Would You Travel In Double Decker Airplane Seats? Here's All You Need To Know About The Viral Seats

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Not a bus or train, now you can experience Double-decker seating in an airline
The concept named as 'Chaise Longue' Airplane Seat prototype, designed by Alejandro Nunez Vicente, was recently showcased at an aircraft expo in Germany
The images of the double-decker aeroplane seats have ignited debate on the internet, as social media. While some are loving the idea, others are worried that the bottom seat may feel claustrophobic once the top seat is reclined
Vicente uploaded pictures of the seats on his Instagram account while they were on display at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany
Vicente posted the pictures with a caption that said,"Welcome to a new era of flying, sustainably & comfortably, as it should be
The idea started as a college project, and it soon went viral after in 2021. Over the last year, Vicente and his team have worked full time to bring the prototype closer to perfection
