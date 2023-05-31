World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day 2023: 5 Ways to deal with a Narcissistic boss

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day is observed annualy on June 1 to educate the public about the signs and symptoms of narcissistic abuse and its impact on individuals well-being
Narcissistic abuse refers to a form of psychological & emotional abuse inflicted by someone with narcissistic personality traits that involves involves manipulation, control, gaslighting
Narcissistic abuse can occur in various relationships, including romantic partnerships, family dynamics, friendships, or even in a workplace setting
Dealing with a narcissistic boss can be challenging, but there are strategies you can employ to navigate this situation more effectively. Here are 5 ways to deal with a narcissistic boss
Set clear boundaries: Clearly define what you are willing and able to do, and communicate this assertively. By setting boundaries, you are showing that you value yourself and your time, which can help prevent your boss from taking advantage of you
Document interactions and maintain records: This documentation can serve as evidence if you need to escalate the issue to higher management or HR
Focus on your own self-care: Dealing with a narcissistic boss can be emotionally draining and stressful. Prioritize your self-care to maintain your mental and emotional well-being by focusing on hobbies like painting, dance, music, photography etc
Understand their motivations and adapt your approach: By adapting your approach to their specific characteristics, you can minimize conflict and potential clashes
Seek support from colleagues or mentors: Share your experiences with a colleague or mentor who will understand the situation and offer offer valuable advice on how to handle specific situations or deal organizational dynamics
