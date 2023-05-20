World Meditation Day 2023: From Shilpa Shetty to Kareena Kapoor; 7 Bollywood celebs who swear by meditation

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 20, 2023

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known to be a fitness freak and swears by meditation and yoga

Alia Bhatt is the young Bollywood star who attributes her fitness to yoga and belives in meditating as well

Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by meditation and yoga

Malaika Arora is the OG Queen of Bollywood who credits meditation for her well-being

Sara Ali Khan is another young actor who has gone through a massive weight loss transformation and swears by yoga and meditation

Rakul preet Singh has been posting her medidating pictures on Instagram

Mira Rajput Kapur is an ardent yoga and meditation enthusiast

