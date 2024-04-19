World Liver Day 2024: Foods To Include In Your Diet For Good Liver Health

By: Rahul M | April 19, 2024
GINGER has various benefits for your overall health; one such is enhancing your liver health. It has been found to have hypolipidemic and antioxidant effects, and also act as an insulin sensitizer.
Studies suggest that COFFEE can protect your liver from diseases. It reduces the risk of a permanent liver problem called Cirrhosis.
GREEN TEA is linked to improved liver health in individuals with nonalcoholic fatty liver diseases (NAFLD), as it helps to lower liver enzymes.
OLIVE OIL has shown effective results on liver health. It reduces the risk of fatty liver in older adults and protects the liver.
VEGETABLES like Broccoli, Cabbage, and Brussels sprouts are good for your liver health. They are rich in fibre and compounds that benefit the liver.
Include NUTS in your diet for a healthy liver. They are rich in nutrients like healthy fats, vitamin E and antioxidants that support liver health.
Fruits are beneficial for your overall health, including BERIES like Blueberries and cranberries for your liver health. It supports liver health with its antioxidant properties and anthocyanins.
FATTY FISH, like salmon and mackerel, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. They are known for their anti-inflammatory advantages for your liver health.
